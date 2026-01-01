Menu
<p>2012 Honda Odyssey EX ,8 passenger,excellent conditions,one owner,carfax shows a minor claim in 2014, new timing and water pump replace on this one,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or psate here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=WnsQhZ2B0ANbrTSdwAe8oKADH58E5QMl</p>

229,000 KM

$9,995

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
229,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNRL5H45CB503452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda Odyssey EX ,8 passenger,excellent conditions,one owner,carfax shows a minor claim in 2014, new timing and water pump replace on this one,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or psate here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=WnsQhZ2B0ANbrTSdwAe8oKADH58E5QMl

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

