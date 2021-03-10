Menu
2012 Honda Odyssey

162,725 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2012 Honda Odyssey

2012 Honda Odyssey

Touring

2012 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

162,725KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6701504
  • Stock #: 1508
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H93CB506801

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1508
  • Mileage 162,725 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2012 Honda Odyssey Top of the line Touring Model, 8 Passengers, Navigation, Back up Camera, Leather seats, Power Door, Rear DVD, Power Tailgate, Sunroof, REMOTE STARTER, ACCIDENT FREE, LOCAL VEHICLE, available for sale Certified $15995+HST

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Third Row Seat
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Memory Seat(s)
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security alarm system
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Parking Sensors
MEMORY MIRRORS
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Four wheel disc brakes
Leather Seat
A/C REAR
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Door-Power Sliding-Rear Passenger Side
Door-Power Sliding-Rear Driver Side
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Sliding Rear Driver Side Door
Generic Moon/Sun Roof
Moon/Sun Roof
Media Storage Hard-Drive

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

