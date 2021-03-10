+ taxes & licensing
New Arrival 2012 Honda Odyssey Top of the line Touring Model, 8 Passengers, Navigation, Back up Camera, Leather seats, Power Door, Rear DVD, Power Tailgate, Sunroof, REMOTE STARTER, ACCIDENT FREE, LOCAL VEHICLE, available for sale Certified $15995+HSTPlease contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday 10 to Thursday 10AM to 6PM Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM.We are also fully transparent andprovide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.... Read the full description on our Website at:http://www.yaversauto.com... Read the full description on our Website at:
