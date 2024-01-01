Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2012 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr Touring,8 passenger,excellent conditions, 2 previous owners,carfax shows a minor claim,safety certification included on the price call 2897002277 or 905312 8999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=0njZrQsnPMfyRKF3gHqq%2BGhm%2BaWqSrSu</p><p>Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV that can handle anything? Look no further than this 2012 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr Touring from GC Motors! This white beauty with a black interior boasts a powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, making it perfect for family adventures or daily commutes. With 254,000km on the odometer, this Pilot has seen its fair share of roads but is still going strong, offering a blend of comfort and capability.</p><p>Step inside and enjoy the luxury of leather seats with heated front seats, a sunroof/moonroof, and a premium sound system thats perfect for long road trips. Staying connected is a breeze with Bluetooth, Android Auto, and SiriusXM radio. Safety is paramount with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, a rearview camera, and a full suite of airbags.</p><p>Here are five features that make this Pilot a standout choice:</p><ol><li><strong>4WD Capability:</strong> Tackle any terrain with confidence, thanks to the Pilots powerful 4-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> With its comfortable seating and generous cargo space, this Pilot comfortably accommodates the whole family and all their gear.</li><li><strong>Luxury Features:</strong> Indulge in the comfort of heated seats, a sunroof, and a premium sound system, making every drive a pleasurable experience.</li><li><strong>Advanced Technology:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth, Android Auto, and SiriusXM radio.</li><li><strong>Peace of Mind:</strong> Enjoy the reliability of a Honda with a long list of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, a rearview camera, and multiple airbags.</li></ol><p>Visit GC Motors today to experience this well-maintained Honda Pilot for yourself!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2012 Honda Pilot

254,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr Touring

Watch This Vehicle
11923052

2012 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr Touring

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

  1. 1731714195
  2. 1731714202
  3. 1731714206
  4. 1731714211
  5. 1731714214
  6. 1731714220
  7. 1731714224
  8. 1731714227
  9. 1731714230
  10. 1731714233
  11. 1731714237
  12. 1731714241
  13. 1731714244
  14. 1731714251
  15. 1731714255
  16. 1731714258
  17. 1731714264
  18. 1731714268
  19. 1731714273
  20. 1731714276
  21. 1731714281
  22. 1731714284
  23. 1731714286
  24. 1731714289
  25. 1731714292
  26. 1731714296
  27. 1731714299
  28. 1731714302
  29. 1731714305
  30. 1731714309
  31. 1731714312
  32. 1731714315
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
254,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNYF4H94CB503046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 254,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr Touring,8 passenger,excellent conditions, 2 previous owners,carfax shows a minor claim,safety certification included on the price call 2897002277 or 905312 8999

click or paste here for carfax; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=0njZrQsnPMfyRKF3gHqq%2BGhm%2BaWqSrSu

Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV that can handle anything? Look no further than this 2012 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr Touring from GC Motors! This white beauty with a black interior boasts a powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, making it perfect for family adventures or daily commutes. With 254,000km on the odometer, this Pilot has seen its fair share of roads but is still going strong, offering a blend of comfort and capability.

Step inside and enjoy the luxury of leather seats with heated front seats, a sunroof/moonroof, and a premium sound system that's perfect for long road trips. Staying connected is a breeze with Bluetooth, Android Auto, and SiriusXM radio. Safety is paramount with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, a rearview camera, and a full suite of airbags.

Here are five features that make this Pilot a standout choice:

  1. 4WD Capability: Tackle any terrain with confidence, thanks to the Pilot's powerful 4-wheel drive system.
  2. Spacious Interior: With its comfortable seating and generous cargo space, this Pilot comfortably accommodates the whole family and all their gear.
  3. Luxury Features: Indulge in the comfort of heated seats, a sunroof, and a premium sound system, making every drive a pleasurable experience.
  4. Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth, Android Auto, and SiriusXM radio.
  5. Peace of Mind: Enjoy the reliability of a Honda with a long list of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, a rearview camera, and multiple airbags.

Visit GC Motors today to experience this well-maintained Honda Pilot for yourself!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GC Motors

Used 2012 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr Touring for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr Touring 254,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru Outback 4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Limited for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Subaru Outback 4dr Wgn H4 Auto 2.5i Limited 265,000 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2007 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE 143,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GC Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-700-XXXX

(click to show)

289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Pilot