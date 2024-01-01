$11,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Pilot
4WD 4dr Touring
2012 Honda Pilot
4WD 4dr Touring
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 254,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr Touring,8 passenger,excellent conditions, 2 previous owners,carfax shows a minor claim,safety certification included on the price call 2897002277 or 905312 8999
click or paste here for carfax; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=0njZrQsnPMfyRKF3gHqq%2BGhm%2BaWqSrSu
Looking for a spacious and reliable SUV that can handle anything? Look no further than this 2012 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr Touring from GC Motors! This white beauty with a black interior boasts a powerful 3.5L 6-cylinder engine, making it perfect for family adventures or daily commutes. With 254,000km on the odometer, this Pilot has seen its fair share of roads but is still going strong, offering a blend of comfort and capability.
Step inside and enjoy the luxury of leather seats with heated front seats, a sunroof/moonroof, and a premium sound system that's perfect for long road trips. Staying connected is a breeze with Bluetooth, Android Auto, and SiriusXM radio. Safety is paramount with features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, a rearview camera, and a full suite of airbags.
Here are five features that make this Pilot a standout choice:
- 4WD Capability: Tackle any terrain with confidence, thanks to the Pilot's powerful 4-wheel drive system.
- Spacious Interior: With its comfortable seating and generous cargo space, this Pilot comfortably accommodates the whole family and all their gear.
- Luxury Features: Indulge in the comfort of heated seats, a sunroof, and a premium sound system, making every drive a pleasurable experience.
- Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with Bluetooth, Android Auto, and SiriusXM radio.
- Peace of Mind: Enjoy the reliability of a Honda with a long list of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, a rearview camera, and multiple airbags.
Visit GC Motors today to experience this well-maintained Honda Pilot for yourself!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GC Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email GC Motors
GC Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-700-XXXX(click to show)
289-700-2277
Alternate Numbers905-312-8999
+ taxes & licensing
289-700-2277