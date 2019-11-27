*[CERTIFED] 2012 Hyundai Accent GLS Accident Free, Fuel efficient, 4-Cylinder Automatic Transmission, Hatchback, Air conditioning, Cruise Control, USB Jack, Satellite radio capable, power windows, power locks and power windows. Runs and drives smoothly. TRADE IN'S WELCOME. CARPROOF included. *Price advertised is ask plus HST and Licensing. NO Hidden Fees.

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All of our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

Book Your Appointment Today. Call or text us at (905) 975-9705 or (905) 531-9705, email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. We’re located at 78 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton ON, L8H 4R5. Traveling to see us? Ask us about our customer travel program. Need a delivery to anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is willing to come to you!