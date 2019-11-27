78 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-975-9705
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
*[CERTIFED] 2012 Hyundai Accent GLS Accident Free, Fuel efficient, 4-Cylinder Automatic Transmission, Hatchback, Air conditioning, Cruise Control, USB Jack, Satellite radio capable, power windows, power locks and power windows. Runs and drives smoothly. TRADE IN'S WELCOME. CARPROOF included. *Price advertised is ask plus HST and Licensing. NO Hidden Fees.
OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All of our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.
Book Your Appointment Today. Call or text us at (905) 975-9705 or (905) 531-9705, email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. We’re located at 78 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton ON, L8H 4R5. Traveling to see us? Ask us about our customer travel program. Need a delivery to anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is willing to come to you!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
78 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5