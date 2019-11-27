Menu
2012 Hyundai Accent

GL

2012 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

G&G Cars

78 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-975-9705

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 173,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4387683
  • VIN: KMHCT5AEXCU051848
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

*[CERTIFED] 2012 Hyundai Accent GLS Accident Free, Fuel efficient, 4-Cylinder Automatic Transmission, Hatchback, Air conditioning, Cruise Control, USB Jack, Satellite radio capable, power windows, power locks and power windows. Runs and drives smoothly. TRADE IN'S WELCOME. CARPROOF included. *Price advertised is ask plus HST and Licensing. NO Hidden Fees.


OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All of our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.


 Book Your Appointment Today. Call or text us at (905) 975-9705 or (905) 531-9705, email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. We’re located at 78 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton ON, L8H 4R5. Traveling to see us? Ask us about our customer travel program. Need a delivery to anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is willing to come to you!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch

G&G Cars

G&G Cars

GG Cars

78 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

