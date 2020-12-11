Menu
2012 Hyundai Accent

173,000 KM

$4,695

$4,695

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

GLS

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 173,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2012 Hyundai Accent GL, 173000km, Automatic, Power Windows, Power Locks , Air conditioning, Winter tires and more available for Sale certified $4695+HST and Licensing.Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM(Appointments Only) We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Air Bag - Rear Side Body
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Wheel Covers
Dual Shift Transmission
Air Bag - On/Off Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

