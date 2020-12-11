2012 Hyundai Accent

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Emergency Trunk Release Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Windows rear window defogger Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Cloth Seats Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Aux input Four wheel disc brakes Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Air Bag - Rear Side Body Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head All Season Front Tires All Season Rear Tires Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at: Dual Shift Transmission Air Bag - On/Off Switch

