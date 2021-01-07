Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Accent

193,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Accent

2012 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

  1. 6614603
  2. 6614603
  3. 6614603
  4. 6614603
  5. 6614603
  6. 6614603
  7. 6614603
  8. 6614603
  9. 6614603
  10. 6614603
  11. 6614603
  12. 6614603
  13. 6614603
Contact Seller

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

193,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6614603
  • Stock #: 1555
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE2CU060666

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great work vehicle , 2012 Hyundai Accent GL, 5 Speed manual transmission, set of summer and Winter tires available for Sale certified. $2995+HST and Licensing.Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday to Wednesday 10AM to 6PM, and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM, Saturday 10AM to 4 PM.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Power Locks
Front Wheel Drive
Trip Computer
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Four wheel disc brakes
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Air Bag - Rear Side Body
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at:
Air Bag - On/Off Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yaver's Auto

2012 Hyundai Accent ...
 193,000 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic
2011 Acura TSX TECH ...
 89,936 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Santa F...
 78,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

Call Dealer

905-920-XXXX

(click to show)

905-920-2311

Quick Links
Directions Inventory