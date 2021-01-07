+ taxes & licensing
Great work vehicle , 2012 Hyundai Accent GL, 5 Speed manual transmission, set of summer and Winter tires available for Sale certified. $2995+HST and Licensing.Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday to Wednesday 10AM to 6PM, and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM, Saturday 10AM to 4 PM.... Read the full description on our Website at:
