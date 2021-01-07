2012 Hyundai Accent ...

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Emergency Trunk Release Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Steering Power Locks Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Windows rear window defogger Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Four wheel disc brakes Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Air Bag - Rear Side Body Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror Air Bag - Rear Side Head All Season Front Tires All Season Rear Tires Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at: Air Bag - On/Off Switch

