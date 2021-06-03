2012 Hyundai Accent

+ taxes & licensing
905-962-2226
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing
6 months or 6000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Car-proof included
Safety included
Financing available
Accident free
USB
Cruise control
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Airbag: driver
Airbag: passenger
Fog lights
Alloy wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5