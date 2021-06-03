Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Accent

155,815 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zen's Auto Sales

905-962-2226

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Accent

2012 Hyundai Accent

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Zen's Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

155,815KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7173098
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE9CU181582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,815 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale

NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.

plus HST plus licensing

6 months or 6000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim

Car-proof included

Safety included

Financing available

Accident free

USB

Cruise control

Air Conditioning

Power locks

Power steering

Power mirrors

Auxiliary input

Remote key-less entry

Power windows

CD player

Premium audio

Airbag: driver

Airbag: passenger

Fog lights

Alloy wheels

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
USB
auxiliary input
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Zen's Auto Sales

2017 Honda Civic EX
 79,435 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Charger SXT
 159,920 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2009 Audi A4 2.0T Qu...
 178,257 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Email Zen's Auto Sales

Zen's Auto Sales

Zen's Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

Call Dealer

905-962-XXXX

(click to show)

905-962-2226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory