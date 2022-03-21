2012 Hyundai Accent

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 3 , 4 5 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8815121

8815121 Stock #: C7822

C7822 VIN: KMHCT5AEXCU037822

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 183,452 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Rear Spoiler Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers Transmission Overdrive Switch

