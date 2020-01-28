Menu
2012 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 153,407KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4574640
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE2CH121907
Black
Grey
Sedan
Gasoline
Front Wheel Drive
Automatic
4-cylinder
4-door
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Warranty Included
  • Steel Wheels
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Wheel Covers
  • Bluetooth Connection

