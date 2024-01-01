Menu
<p><strong><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; color: #3a3a3a; background: white; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>Check out this newly added 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe !! Limited AWD </span></strong></p><p><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; color: #3a3a3a; background: white; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>Comes with features like Sunroof, Leather interior, Heated seats, Navigation, Back up camera, Bluetooth, Steering wheel audio controls, Cruise control, Push button start, Power windows, Mirrors and locks, USB, Ipod and AUX ports, Alloy rims and more. With only 141,754 km for just <strong>$13,995.00 </strong></span><span style=font-family: Times New Roman, serif; font-size: 12pt;>With Excellent Condition, Economical & Reliable sound Engine & Transmission.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; color: #222222;>The vehicle comes certified with free History Report. No Hidden Charges. Price + Tax + Licensing.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Exclusive in-House Financing is available directly between dealer & the customer. No Banks involved. Approved on the spot with lowest Down-Payment & Easy Affordable Monthly / Weekly / Bi-Weekly Payments according To customer’s Budget. Very Low Price. Ask about our Warranty Packages. For your peace of mind we offer 1 to 3 years warranty at Reasonable prices.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>We are a proud member of UCDA and OMVIC Registered. Over 18 + years of experience in automotive Industry. We also have huge inventory of certified imported / domestic vehicles to choose from Honda, Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Ford, Dodge, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Chrysler and many more Makes and Models to suit your style, comfort and needs. We are open 7 days a week.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>To view latest inventory, please visit our website at www.precisionmotorsltd.com</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Like our Facebook page today, to view latest inventory & customers testimonial videos visit www.facebook.com/precisionmotorsltd</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>This vehicle can only be viewed or test-driven by appointment.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>For appointments, call INAM today, at 416-270-7657</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Toll Free : 1 (877) 960-1826</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Email us at : inamq@hotmail.com</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>visit our website at: www.precisionmotorsltd.com</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12pt; font-family: Times New Roman, serif;>Location : </span><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span><span style=color: #222222; background-color: #ffffff; font-family: times new roman, serif; font-size: 13.3333px;>643 Parkdale Avenue North Hamilton ON L8H 5Z1</span><span style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span></p><p><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; color: #3a3a3a; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;> <!-- [if !supportLineBreakNewLine]--><br /><!--[endif]--></span></p>

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

141,754 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD LIMITED

Location

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,754KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZHDAG6CG147019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,754 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe