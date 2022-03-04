Menu
2012 Hyundai Tucson

86,674 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Best Motors

289-988-8088

2012 Hyundai Tucson

2012 Hyundai Tucson

Limited w/Nav

2012 Hyundai Tucson

Limited w/Nav

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,674KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8600696
  Stock #: B3210
  VIN: KM8JUCAC4CU423210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,674 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Panoramic Roof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Best Motors

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

