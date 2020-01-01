Menu
2012 Hyundai Veloster

w/Tech

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Veloster

w/Tech

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

Contact Seller

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 167,943KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4512960
  • VIN: kmhtc6ad2cu025693
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

** Certified, Accident free history, Heated seats, Navigation. **

Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM.

We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

