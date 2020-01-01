2012 Hyundai Veloster

** Certified, Accident free history, Heated seats, Navigation. **
Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM.
We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Seats
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Cargo shade
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Proximity Key
- Push Button Start
- Power Outlet
- Temporary spare tire
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- GPS Navigation
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Warranty
-
- Windows
-
- Exterior
-
- Rear Spoiler
- Aluminum Wheels
- Trim
-
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Keyless Start
- Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.