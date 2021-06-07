Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Infiniti G37

140,540 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

Contact Seller
2012 Infiniti G37

2012 Infiniti G37

G37 X

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Infiniti G37

G37 X

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

  1. 1624460736
  2. 1624460736
  3. 1624460736
  4. 1624460736
  5. 1624460736
  6. 1624460736
  7. 1624460736
  8. 1624460736
  9. 1624460736
  10. 1624460736
  11. 1624460736
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,540KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7241627
  • Stock #: 100736
  • VIN: JN1CV6AR2CM670163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,540 KM

Vehicle Description

clean car proof AWD leather interior sunroof back up camera and much more looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre

2014 Toyota Corolla LE
 93,123 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 159,741 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE
 129,911 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

Call Dealer

905-546-XXXX

(click to show)

905-546-7373

Alternate Numbers
905-543-7373
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory