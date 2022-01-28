Menu
2012 Jeep Compass

178,335 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

Limited CERTIFIED AND READY! SUPER CLEAN!

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

178,335KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8258694
  • Stock #: C220135X
  • VIN: 1C4NJDCB9CD583849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 178,335 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


Limited 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V Dual VVT 4WD CVT

Leather Interior, 4WD, Alloy wheels, Heated front seats, Power driver seat.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

