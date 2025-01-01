Menu
Certified/No Accidents/ 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland well Equipped With 5.7L 8CYL Automatic Transmission, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Power Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Navigation System, Leather Seats, Heated Seats - Driver And Passenger, Cooled Seats, Parking Distance Control, DVD, Rain Sensor Front Windshield, Entertainment System Remote, Satelite Radio Sirius, Sunroof/Moonroof, Xenon Headlights, Memory Seat,  ABS, Power Locks, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Mirrors, Air Bag, Power Steering, AM/FM/CD, Power Windows, Rear Defogger, Cruise Control, Seat Type – Bucket, Dual Climate Control, Dual – AC, Side Front Air Bags,  Spoiler, Electric Mirrors, Traction Control, Hard Top AND MUCH MORE. Book Your Test Drive Appointment TODAY!!

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don't have what youre looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldnt be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

Were Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!!

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

187,250 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4dr Overland

12109949

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4dr Overland

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
187,250KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFCT3CC241874

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,250 KM

Certified/No Accidents/ 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland well Equipped With 5.7L 8CYL Automatic Transmission, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Power Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Navigation System, Leather Seats, Heated Seats - Driver And Passenger, Cooled Seats, Parking Distance Control, DVD, Rain Sensor Front Windshield, Entertainment System Remote, Satelite Radio Sirius, Sunroof/Moonroof, Xenon Headlights, Memory Seat,  ABS, Power Locks, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Mirrors, Air Bag, Power Steering, AM/FM/CD, Power Windows, Rear Defogger, Cruise Control, Seat Type – Bucket, Dual Climate Control, Dual – AC, Side Front Air Bags,  Spoiler, Electric Mirrors, Traction Control, Hard Top AND MUCH MORE. Book Your Test Drive Appointment TODAY!!

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

We're Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee