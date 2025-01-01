$10,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4dr Overland
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$10,999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified/No Accidents/ 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland well Equipped With 5.7L 8CYL Automatic Transmission, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Power Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Navigation System, Leather Seats, Heated Seats - Driver And Passenger, Cooled Seats, Parking Distance Control, DVD, Rain Sensor Front Windshield, Entertainment System Remote, Satelite Radio Sirius, Sunroof/Moonroof, Xenon Headlights, Memory Seat, ABS, Power Locks, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Mirrors, Air Bag, Power Steering, AM/FM/CD, Power Windows, Rear Defogger, Cruise Control, Seat Type – Bucket, Dual Climate Control, Dual – AC, Side Front Air Bags, Spoiler, Electric Mirrors, Traction Control, Hard Top AND MUCH MORE. Book Your Test Drive Appointment TODAY!!
OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.
We're Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!!
