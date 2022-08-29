Menu
2012 Jeep Patriot

170,650 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

905-312-8181

2012 Jeep Patriot

2012 Jeep Patriot

North ,4WD

2012 Jeep Patriot

North ,4WD

Location

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

905-312-8181

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

170,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9048625
  • Stock #: 520573
  • VIN: 1c4njrab9cd520573

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 520573
  • Mileage 170,650 KM

Vehicle Description

4 cly auto 4WD power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd heated seats power windows power door locks bluetooth key less entry certified

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

905-312-8181

