2012 Kia Forte

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 5 , 0 4 4 K M Used Excellent Condition

C5757 VIN: KNAFU4A2BC5525757

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 135,044 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

