2012 Kia Forte

135,044 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Best Motors

289-988-8088

EX

2012 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

135,044KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10269075
  Stock #: C5757
  VIN: KNAFU4A2BC5525757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,044 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION!!!!
SAFETY INCLUDED!!!!

OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!
Displayed Could be available at
The new location Please call before coming
To see the vehicle!!!!

LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!
PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!
All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES
OF 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS !!!!
WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE
IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!

ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!
And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost
MTO Standards Certificate Included .

EXTENDED WARRANTY IS AVAILABLE UP
TO 3 YEARS !!!!!!

Carfax Reports Are Provided with every
Vehicle at No Charge !!!

FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!!
SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES
FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!

Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority
We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure
Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of
Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!
More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!
Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC
Registered !!!!!

To view our inventory please visit our website
@ www.bestmotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Best Motors

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

