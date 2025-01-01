Menu
Account
Sign In
You are more than welcome to take this to your mechanic. This vehicle is being sold as-is unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. <br/>

2012 Kia Forte

204,938 KM

Details Description

$2,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12925376

2012 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 12925376
  2. 12925376
  3. 12925376
  4. 12925376
  5. 12925376
  6. 12925376
  7. 12925376
  8. 12925376
  9. 12925376
  10. 12925376
  11. 12925376
  12. 12925376
  13. 12925376
  14. 12925376
  15. 12925376
  16. 12925376
  17. 12925376
  18. 12925376
  19. 12925376
  20. 12925376
  21. 12925376
  22. 12925376
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
204,938KM
VIN KNAFU6A28C5479614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 204,938 KM

Vehicle Description

You are more than welcome to take this to your mechanic. This vehicle is being sold "as-is" unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

Used 2021 Honda Civic EX for sale in Hamilton, ON
2021 Honda Civic EX 106,351 KM $22,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring**LOW KMS** for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Mazda CX-5 Touring**LOW KMS** 44,504 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Lexus RX 450h Hybrid**LOW KMS** for sale in Hamilton, ON
2016 Lexus RX 450h Hybrid**LOW KMS** 86,783 KM $34,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wayne's Auto World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2012 Kia Forte