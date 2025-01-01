$2,499+ taxes & licensing
2012 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Wayne's Auto World
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
905-544-5568
$2,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
204,938KM
VIN KNAFU6A28C5479614
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 204,938 KM
Vehicle Description
You are more than welcome to take this to your mechanic. This vehicle is being sold "as-is" unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wayne's Auto World
Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
