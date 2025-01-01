$4,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Forte5
5dr HB Auto EX
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
[Certified - No Accidents] 2012 KIA Forte FE | 2.0L 4-CYL | Automatic | FWD
Well-maintained and fuel-efficient, this 2012 KIA Forte FE is a great choice for daily driving! Equipped with a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, it delivers a smooth and reliable ride.
✅ Features & Options:
✔ Cloth Interior with Heated Front Seats
✔ Power Side Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Doors
✔ AM/FM/MP3 Player with Auxiliary Port & Bluetooth
✔ Air Conditioning & Cruise Control
✔ Remote Keyless Entry
📅 Book Your Test Drive Today!
We are an OMVIC Licensed Dealership, and all our vehicles are CarProof Verified, including Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims, and Odometer Records for Canada & the U.S. Buy with confidence—No Hidden Fees!
💲 Pricing: Hassle-Free & All-Inclusive
💰 Price + HST + Licensing – No Surprises!
🔁 We Accept Trade-Ins & Locate Vehicles
🚗 Need Delivery? We Can Bring It to You Anywhere in Ontario!
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, ON
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 | (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.com
🚘 Coming from Out of Town? Ask About Our Customer Travel Program!
We make car buying simple, stress-free, and transparent. Let’s find the perfect vehicle for you!
905-975-9705