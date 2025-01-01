2012 Kia Forte5

Menu
<p class=p1 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>[Certified - No Accidents] 2012 KIA Forte FE | 2.0L 4-CYL | Automatic | FWD</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Well-maintained and fuel-efficient, this 2012 KIA Forte FE is a great choice for daily driving! Equipped with a 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, it delivers a smooth and reliable ride.</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>✅</span> Features & Options:</span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span class=s2 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Zapf Dingbats;>✔</span> Cloth Interior with Heated Front Seats</span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span class=s2 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Zapf Dingbats;>✔</span> Power Side Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Doors</span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span class=s2 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Zapf Dingbats;>✔</span> AM/FM/MP3 Player with Auxiliary Port & Bluetooth</span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span class=s2 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Zapf Dingbats;>✔</span> Air Conditioning & Cruise Control</span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span class=s2 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Zapf Dingbats;>✔</span> Remote Keyless Entry</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>📅</span> Book Your Test Drive Today!</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>We are an OMVIC Licensed Dealership, and all our vehicles are CarProof Verified, including Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims, and Odometer Records for Canada & the U.S. Buy with confidence—No Hidden Fees!</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>💲</span> Pricing: Hassle-Free & All-Inclusive</span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>💰</span> Price + HST + Licensing – No Surprises!</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>🔁</span> We Accept Trade-Ins & Locate Vehicles</span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>🚗</span> Need Delivery? We Can Bring It to You Anywhere in Ontario!</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>📍</span> Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, ON</span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>📞</span> Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 | (905) 462-5542</span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>📧</span> Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.com</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><span class=s1 style=font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; line-height: normal; font-family: Apple Color Emoji;>🚘</span> Coming from Out of Town? Ask About Our Customer Travel Program!</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>We make car buying simple, stress-free, and transparent. Let’s find the perfect vehicle for you!</span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times; color: #6d6d6d; min-height: 14px;> </p>

VIN KNAFU5A2XC5496215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

