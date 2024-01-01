Menu
<p>2012 Kia Rio 5dr HB Auto LX+, excellent coditions,gas saver,2 previous owners,clean carfax, safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UlRxVex46fGY%2FOH9Or%2Br9THvsCo7%2B02z</p><p>Looking for a reliable and affordable compact car thats perfect for city driving? Look no further than this 2012 Kia Rio 5dr HB Auto LX+ at GC Motors! This stylish hatchback comes in a vibrant blue exterior with a sleek black interior. Its equipped with a peppy 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and an automatic transmission, making it easy to navigate through busy streets. This Rio has 158,000km on the odometer and has been well-maintained, ready to provide you with years of dependable service.</p><p>This Rio is packed with features to make your driving experience enjoyable and comfortable. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy your favourite tunes through the CD player. Keep warm on chilly mornings with the heated seats and heated mirrors. For added safety and control, this Rio includes anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a full suite of airbags. With keyless entry and power windows and locks, getting in and out is a breeze.</p><p>This 2012 Kia Rio is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable, practical, and stylish compact car. Visit GC Motors today to take it for a test drive and experience the difference!</p><p><strong>Five features with sizzle:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Heated seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days!</li><li><strong>Bluetooth connectivity:</strong> Stay connected to your phone and music on the go.</li><li><strong>Keyless entry:</strong> Get in and out of your car with ease, without fumbling for keys.</li><li><strong>Anti-lock brakes:</strong> Enjoy enhanced safety and control on the road.</li><li><strong>Split rear seat:</strong> Maximize your cargo space with the flexibility of a split rear seat.</li></ol><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2012 Kia Rio

158,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Rio

5dr HB Auto LX+

11931011

2012 Kia Rio

5dr HB Auto LX+

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNADM5A34C6748888

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty Available

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-XXXX

289-700-2277

905-312-8999
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2012 Kia Rio