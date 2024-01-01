$7,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Rio
5dr HB Auto LX+
2012 Kia Rio
5dr HB Auto LX+
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Kia Rio 5dr HB Auto LX+, excellent coditions,gas saver,2 previous owners,clean carfax, safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UlRxVex46fGY%2FOH9Or%2Br9THvsCo7%2B02z
Looking for a reliable and affordable compact car that's perfect for city driving? Look no further than this 2012 Kia Rio 5dr HB Auto LX+ at GC Motors! This stylish hatchback comes in a vibrant blue exterior with a sleek black interior. It's equipped with a peppy 1.6L 4-cylinder engine and an automatic transmission, making it easy to navigate through busy streets. This Rio has 158,000km on the odometer and has been well-maintained, ready to provide you with years of dependable service.
This Rio is packed with features to make your driving experience enjoyable and comfortable. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy your favourite tunes through the CD player. Keep warm on chilly mornings with the heated seats and heated mirrors. For added safety and control, this Rio includes anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a full suite of airbags. With keyless entry and power windows and locks, getting in and out is a breeze.
This 2012 Kia Rio is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable, practical, and stylish compact car. Visit GC Motors today to take it for a test drive and experience the difference!
Five features with sizzle:
- Heated seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days!
- Bluetooth connectivity: Stay connected to your phone and music on the go.
- Keyless entry: Get in and out of your car with ease, without fumbling for keys.
- Anti-lock brakes: Enjoy enhanced safety and control on the road.
- Split rear seat: Maximize your cargo space with the flexibility of a split rear seat.
