2012 Kia Rio

202,466 KM

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

2012 Kia Rio

2012 Kia Rio

LX

2012 Kia Rio

LX

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

202,466KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5650833
  • VIN: KNADM4A39C6043076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,466 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice car drives! Well Maintained! 

Give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

To view the vehcile or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first.

Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.
Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarProof is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Lubrico Warranty also Available!

Comes Certified

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

