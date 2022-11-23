2012 Kia Sorento

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9417634

9417634 Stock #: C2565

C2565 VIN: 5XYKTCA6XCG292565

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 179,661 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

