Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Kia Soul

48,542 KM

Details Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Soul

2012 Kia Soul

2U ONLY 48000KM,ACCIDENT FREE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Soul

2U ONLY 48000KM,ACCIDENT FREE

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

48,542KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9488536
  • VIN: kndjt2a61c7383615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,542 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RDJ Auto Sales & Service

2012 Kia Soul 2U ONL...
 48,542 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Yaris LE
 24,704 KM
$16,695 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-3 FWD ...
 37,172 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

Call Dealer

905-318-XXXX

(click to show)

905-318-3353

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory