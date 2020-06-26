Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mountain Mitsubishi

905-526-4899

2012 Mazda CX-9

2012 Mazda CX-9

GS - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

2012 Mazda CX-9

GS - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Mountain Mitsubishi

1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5

905-526-4899

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 182,621KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5267183
  • Stock #: 16193A
  • VIN: JM3TB3CA3C0351316
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows!

With such a high end interior, this Mazda CX 9 gives most competitor luxury SUV's a run for their money. This 2012 Mazda CX-9 is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.

The 2012 Mazda CX-9 is a little more enjoyable to drive than most crossovers its size, while it manages three rows of seating, a plush cabin, and decent comfort. Despite having room for seven and a slew of seating configurations, this large SUV has a sporty driving feel and a distinctive design. The standard safety features and available technology offer a compromise between minivan and sleek SUV.This SUV has 182,621 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.7L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.mountainmitsubishi.ca/inventory/credit-application.aspx?lng=2



Mountain Mitsubishi is located in Hamilton and serves as your Ontario Mitsubishi dealer.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Hamilton.
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • POWER DOORS
  • Remote power door locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
  • Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Universal remote transmitter
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Overhead console: Mini with storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Clock: In-dash
  • Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split rear bench
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Window grid antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
  • AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 60
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather/chrome shift knob trim
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Speed-proportional power steering
  • Remote window operation
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Wheel Width: 7.5
  • 50-50 Third Row Seat
  • Manual Folding Third Row Seat
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Three 12V DC power outlets
  • Auxilliary transmission cooler
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
  • Piano black dash trim
  • Piano black door trim
  • Rear heat ducts with separate controls
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Tires: Width: 245 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0"
  • Overall Width: 1,936 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 76 L
  • Front Head Room: 1,005 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 12.8 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.0 L/100 km
  • Rear Head Room: 990 mm
  • Stability control with anti-roll control
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,510 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,490 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,422 mm
  • 3rd Row Head Room: 899 mm
  • Overall height: 1,728 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,435 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 2,851 L
  • Curb weight: 2,068 kg
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,720 kg
  • Overall Length: 5,101 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,875 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,038 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1,010 mm
  • 3rd Row Leg Room: 824 mm
  • 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,444 mm
  • 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,111 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mountain Mitsubishi

Mountain Mitsubishi

1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5

905-526-4899

