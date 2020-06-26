2012 Mazda CX-9

Power Options Power Windows

POWER DOORS

Remote power door locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones

Rear air conditioning with separate controls Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Clock: In-dash

Rain sensing front wipers Seating Heated Seats

Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Audio controls on steering wheel

Window grid antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6

AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H

Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Side Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/chrome shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Front Reading Lights

Speed-proportional power steering

Remote window operation

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Leather steering wheel trim

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Wheel Width: 7.5

50-50 Third Row Seat

Manual Folding Third Row Seat

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Three 12V DC power outlets

Auxilliary transmission cooler

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear spoiler: Lip

Wheel Diameter: 18

1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags

Piano black dash trim

Piano black door trim

Rear heat ducts with separate controls

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Black grille w/chrome surround

Tires: Width: 245 mm

Diameter of tires: 18.0"

Overall Width: 1,936 mm

Fuel Capacity: 76 L

Front Head Room: 1,005 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 12.8 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.0 L/100 km

Rear Head Room: 990 mm

Stability control with anti-roll control

Front Shoulder Room: 1,510 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,490 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,422 mm

3rd Row Head Room: 899 mm

Overall height: 1,728 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,435 mm

Max cargo capacity: 2,851 L

Curb weight: 2,068 kg

Gross vehicle weight: 2,720 kg

Overall Length: 5,101 mm

Wheelbase: 2,875 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,038 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,010 mm

3rd Row Leg Room: 824 mm

3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,444 mm

3rd Row Hip Room: 1,111 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.