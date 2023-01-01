$8,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-700-2277
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
4dr Sdn Auto GS *Ltd Avail*
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10409799
- VIN: JM1BL1VFXC1525827
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 218,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Mazda3 4dr Sdn Auto GS ,leather,excellent conditions,2 previous owners,carfax shows a minor damaged,safety certification included int he price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ETli5bPB6UQL9fihVspNKRxAAWTccHK2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GC Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.