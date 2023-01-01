Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

218,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GS *Ltd Avail*

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GS *Ltd Avail*

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

  1. 1694555179
  2. 1694555183
  3. 1694555187
  4. 1694555191
  5. 1694555195
  6. 1694555200
  7. 1694555203
  8. 1694555208
  9. 1694555212
  10. 1694555216
  11. 1694555220
  12. 1694555224
  13. 1694555230
  14. 1694555234
  15. 1694555238
  16. 1694555243
  17. 1694555247
  18. 1694555251
  19. 1694555254
  20. 1694555257
  21. 1694555260
  22. 1694555264
  23. 1694555267
  24. 1694555271
  25. 1694555274
  26. 1694555278
  27. 1694555281
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
218,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10409799
  • VIN: JM1BL1VFXC1525827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Mazda3 4dr Sdn Auto GS ,leather,excellent conditions,2 previous owners,carfax shows a minor damaged,safety certification included int he price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ETli5bPB6UQL9fihVspNKRxAAWTccHK2

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GC Motors

2014 Acura MDX SH-AW...
 272,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Edge 4dr L...
 183,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Tacoma D...
 321,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email GC Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

289-700-XXXX

(click to show)

289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory