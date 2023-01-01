Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

230,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
GC Motors

289-700-2277

4dr HB Sport Auto GS-SKY

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

230,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10553526
  • VIN: JM1BL1L70C1586650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Mazda3 4dr HB Sport Auto GS-SKY, excellent conditions, 2 previous owners, carfax shows a minor claim. safety certification included in the asking price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax :  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hqrE6Xz0uAk0Apyb1qiLH6PYXzFpDN0a

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Email GC Motors

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

905-312-8999
