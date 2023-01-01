Menu
date 2023-01-01

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

96,030 KM

Details Description

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS**Leather*Heated Seats*Sunroof**

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS**Leather*Heated Seats*Sunroof**

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

96,030KM
Used
VIN JM1BL1V73C1536368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 96,030 KM

Vehicle Description

***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2012 Mazda MAZDA3