$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
HB
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
HB
Location
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,499KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1L70C1625141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 916
- Mileage 154,499 KM
Vehicle Description
**BIG SAVING ! BEST PRICE ! GREAT DISCOUNT ! 2012 MAZDA 3 HB / ACCIDENT FREE!!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Precision Motors
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
Call Dealer
416-270-XXXX(click to show)
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Precision Motors
416-270-7657
2012 Mazda MAZDA3