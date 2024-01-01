Menu
**BIG SAVING ! BEST PRICE ! GREAT DISCOUNT !  2012 MAZDA 3 HB / ACCIDENT FREE!!

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

154,499 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

HB

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

HB

Location

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,499KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1L70C1625141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 916
  • Mileage 154,499 KM

Vehicle Description

 

**BIG SAVING ! BEST PRICE ! GREAT DISCOUNT !  2012 MAZDA 3 HB / ACCIDENT FREE!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2012 Mazda MAZDA3