Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>2012 Mazda Mazda3 4dr HB Sport Auto GS-SKY,excellent conditions,gas saver,low kilometres,2 previous owners, clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</span></p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;>click or paste here for carfax: </span><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;><span style=font-size: 14px;>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=x3Z9TmijuHWMWqlGLCFbKfqvmAJrIXRX</span></span></p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Watch This Vehicle
12645546

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

  1. 1749933041
  2. 1749933041
  3. 1749933041
  4. 1749933041
  5. 1749933041
  6. 1749933041
  7. 1749933041
  8. 1749933041
  9. 1749933041
  10. 1749933041
  11. 1749933042
  12. 1749933042
  13. 1749933042
  14. 1749933042
  15. 1749933042
  16. 1749933042
  17. 1749933042
  18. 1749933042
  19. 1749933042
  20. 1749933042
  21. 1749933042
  22. 1749933042
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1L75C1599362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Mazda Mazda3 4dr HB Sport Auto GS-SKY,excellent conditions,gas saver,low kilometres,2 previous owners, clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=x3Z9TmijuHWMWqlGLCFbKfqvmAJrIXRX

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GC Motors

Used 2013 Kia Sportage LX for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Kia Sportage LX 116,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY 138,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Acura MDX Elite Pkg for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Acura MDX Elite Pkg 246,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GC Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-700-XXXX

(click to show)

289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2012 Mazda MAZDA3