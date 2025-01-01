2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=p1><strong>✅ Certified | 2012 Mazda3 GS-SKY Sport | Luxury Package | Hatchback | One Owner</strong></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>This clean and well-maintained <span class=s1><strong>2012 Mazda3 GS-SKY Sport</strong></span> hatchback comes with the desirable <span class=s1><strong>Luxury Package</strong></span> and is perfect for anyone looking for reliability, fuel efficiency, and a touch of premium comfort.</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1><span class=s2>🔹 </span><strong>2.0L SKYACTIV 4-Cylinder Engine</strong><span class=s2> – Excellent on Gas</span></p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s1><strong>Automatic Transmission</strong></span> – Smooth & Easy to Drive</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s1><strong>One Owner</strong></span> – Carefully Maintained</p><p class=p1><span class=s2>🔹 </span><strong>Leather-Trimmed Seats</strong><span class=s2> – Premium Feel</span></p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s1><strong>Power Sunroof</strong></span> – Open Up the Drive</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s1><strong>Heated Front Seats</strong></span> – Winter Comfort</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s1><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong></span> – Hands-Free Calls & Audio</p><p class=p1><span class=s2>🔹 </span><strong>AM/FM/CD/MP3 with AUX & USB Input</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s2>🔹 </span><strong>Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors</strong><span class=s2> – Full Convenience</span></p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s1><strong>Cruise Control</strong></span> – Smooth Highway Driving</p><p class=p1><span class=s2>🔹 </span><strong>Air Conditioning</strong><span class=s2> – Ice Cold</span></p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s1><strong>Rear Defogger</strong></span> – Clear Visibility</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s1><strong>Alloy Wheels</strong></span> – Clean Look</p><p class=p3>🔹 <span class=s1><strong>Hatchback Utility</strong></span> – Great Cargo Space</p><p class=p1><span class=s2>🔹 </span><strong>Runs and Drives Excellent!</strong></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>📍 <span class=s1><strong>Visit Us</strong></span>: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p3>📞 <span class=s1><strong>Call or Text</strong></span>: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p3>📧 <span class=s1><strong>Email</strong></span>: Gusmarkos@gmail.com</p><p class=p1><span class=s2>🗓️ </span><strong>Test Drives by Appointment Only</strong><span class=s2> – Book Yours Today!</span></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1><span class=s2>🛡️ </span><strong>Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</strong></p><p class=p3>✔️ <span class=s1><strong>CARFAX VERIFIED</strong></span> – Full History, Lien-Free</p><p class=p3>✔️ <span class=s1><strong>No Hidden Fees</strong></span> – Just Price + HST + Licensing</p><p class=p3>✔️ <span class=s1><strong>We Take Trade-Ins</strong></span> – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle</p><p class=p1><span class=s2>✔️ </span><strong>Looking for Something Else?</strong><span class=s2> We’ll Find It for You</span></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p1><span class=s2>💻 </span><strong>100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s2>🚗 </span><strong>Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You</strong></p><p class=p1><span class=s2>✈️ </span><strong>Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!</strong></p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

196,289 KM

Details Description Features

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

HB Sport Auto GS-SKY | LEATHER | CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
12842257

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

HB Sport Auto GS-SKY | LEATHER | CERTIFIED

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

  1. 1754688540552
  2. 1754688541029
  3. 1754688541458
  4. 1754688541904
  5. 1754688542328
  6. 1754688542807
  7. 1754688543225
  8. 1754688543664
  9. 1754688544108
  10. 1754688544546
  11. 1754688544999
  12. 1754688545414
  13. 1754688545835
  14. 1754688546283
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,289KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1BL1L70C1618528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,289 KM

Vehicle Description

✅ Certified | 2012 Mazda3 GS-SKY Sport | Luxury Package | Hatchback | One Owner

 

This clean and well-maintained 2012 Mazda3 GS-SKY Sport hatchback comes with the desirable Luxury Package and is perfect for anyone looking for reliability, fuel efficiency, and a touch of premium comfort.

 

🔹 2.0L SKYACTIV 4-Cylinder Engine – Excellent on Gas

🔹 Automatic Transmission – Smooth & Easy to Drive

🔹 One Owner – Carefully Maintained

🔹 Leather-Trimmed Seats – Premium Feel

🔹 Power Sunroof – Open Up the Drive

🔹 Heated Front Seats – Winter Comfort

🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calls & Audio

🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 with AUX & USB Input

🔹 Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors – Full Convenience

🔹 Cruise Control – Smooth Highway Driving

🔹 Air Conditioning – Ice Cold

🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Visibility

🔹 Alloy Wheels – Clean Look

🔹 Hatchback Utility – Great Cargo Space

🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent!

 

📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario

📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542

📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com

🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!

 

🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership

✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Full History, Lien-Free

✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing

✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle

✔️ Looking for Something Else? We’ll Find It for You

 

💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options

🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You

✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GG Cars

Used 2012 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Honda Odyssey EX 228,062 KM $9,499 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Audi A4 AWD Auto Technik quattro | Certified | No Accident for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Audi A4 AWD Auto Technik quattro | Certified | No Accident 167,507 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T SE | CERTIFIED for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T SE | CERTIFIED 174,143 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Email GG Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-975-XXXX

(click to show)

905-975-9705

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing>

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2012 Mazda MAZDA3