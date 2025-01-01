$6,499+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
HB Sport Auto GS-SKY | LEATHER | CERTIFIED
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 196,289 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 2012 Mazda3 GS-SKY Sport | Luxury Package | Hatchback | One Owner
This clean and well-maintained 2012 Mazda3 GS-SKY Sport hatchback comes with the desirable Luxury Package and is perfect for anyone looking for reliability, fuel efficiency, and a touch of premium comfort.
🔹 2.0L SKYACTIV 4-Cylinder Engine – Excellent on Gas
🔹 Automatic Transmission – Smooth & Easy to Drive
🔹 One Owner – Carefully Maintained
🔹 Leather-Trimmed Seats – Premium Feel
🔹 Power Sunroof – Open Up the Drive
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Winter Comfort
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calls & Audio
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 with AUX & USB Input
🔹 Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors – Full Convenience
🔹 Cruise Control – Smooth Highway Driving
🔹 Air Conditioning – Ice Cold
🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Visibility
🔹 Alloy Wheels – Clean Look
🔹 Hatchback Utility – Great Cargo Space
🔹 Runs and Drives Excellent!
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – Full History, Lien-Free
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Take Trade-Ins – Top Dollar for Your Vehicle
✔️ Looking for Something Else? We’ll Find It for You
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!
