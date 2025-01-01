Menu
Account
Sign In
OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.20% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.*** <br/>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

52,985 KM

Details Description

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

I Sport

Watch This Vehicle
13205108

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

I Sport

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 13205108
  2. 13205108
  3. 13205108
  4. 13205108
  5. 13205108
  6. 13205108
  7. 13205108
  8. 13205108
  9. 13205108
  10. 13205108
  11. 13205108
  12. 13205108
  13. 13205108
  14. 13205108
  15. 13205108
  16. 13205108
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,985KM
VIN JM1BL1KF7C1646531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 52,985 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 7.20% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

Used 2014 Honda Civic EX for sale in Hamilton, ON
2014 Honda Civic EX 192,078 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Venue Trend IVT for sale in Hamilton, ON
2022 Hyundai Venue Trend IVT 86,329 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Camry XLE**LOW KMS** for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Toyota Camry XLE**LOW KMS** 37,963 KM $21,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wayne's Auto World

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2012 Mazda MAZDA3