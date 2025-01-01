$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA6
GS
2012 Mazda MAZDA6
GS
Location
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-7657
Certified
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,490 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 MAZDA 6 – Certified | No Accident | In-House Financing Available ✅
💰 Price: $9,995 + HST & Licensing
📍 Dealer: Precision Motors – 643 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON
📞 Call/Text: 416-270-7657
📝 Certified | Accident-Free | Safety Inspected | Clean Carfax
🔍 Vehicle Details:
- Year: 2012
- Make / Model: Mazda 6
- Trim: TDI Comfortline
- VIN: 1YVHZ8BH7C5M04683
- Odometer: 160,490 km
-
- Transmission: Automatic
- Fuel Type: Gasoline
- Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
- Exterior Colour: Gray
- Interior Colour: Black
- Seating Capacity: 5 Passengers
- Doors: 4
- Certification: ✅ Yes, Safety Certified
- Accident History: ✅ Clean Title | Clean Carfax
🌟 Loaded Comfortline Features:
Comfort & Convenience:
✅ Heated Front Seats
✅ Power Adjustable Driver’s Seat
✅ Remote Keyless Entry
✅ Cruise Control
✅ Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
✅ A/C with Rear Vents
✅ Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Entertainment & Connectivity:
✅ Bluetooth Hands-Free & Audio Streaming
✅ AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo
✅ AUX & USB Inputs
✅ Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls
✅ 6-Speaker Sound System
Interior & Utility:
✅ 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats with Pass-Through
✅ Rear Seat Center Armrest with Cupholders
✅ Spacious Trunk for Cargo
✅ Overhead & Console Storage
✅ Premium Cloth Seats
Safety & Peace of Mind:
✅ Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
✅ Dual Front, Side & Curtain Airbags
✅ Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
✅ Traction Control
✅ Daytime Running Lights
✅ Safety Certified + Clean Carfax Report
💳 Need Financing? We’ve Got You Covered!
At Precision Motors, we offer flexible In-House Financing:
✅ All Credit Types Approved – Good, Bad, or No Credit
✅ Affordable Down Payments
✅ Rebuild Your Credit with On-Time Payments
✅ Extended Warranties Available (1–3 Years)
✅ Instant On-the-Spot Approvals
🏷️ Why Buy from Precision Motors?
✔ Over 20 Years of Experience
✔ Full Safety Certification Included
✔ Free Carfax History Report
✔ Trade-Ins Accepted
✔ Family-Owned & Trusted Dealership
✔ All Vehicles Fully Detailed
📍 Visit Us Today!
Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON
📱 Call or Text: 416-270-7657
🕒 Open 7 Days a Week – By Appointment
🔥 Diesel Efficiency + European Ride Quality = Value You Can Feel
The 2012 Mazda 6 is perfect for commuting, Uber, or long drives – loaded with comfort, style, and unbeatable fuel savings.
📲 Message now to book your test drive – it won’t last long!
