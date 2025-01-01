2012 Mazda MAZDA6

Menu
2012 MAZDA 6 – Certified | No Accident | In-House Financing Available ✅

💰 Price: $9,995 + HST & Licensing
📍 Dealer: Precision Motors – 643 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON
📞 Call/Text: 416-270-7657
📝 Certified | Accident-Free | Safety Inspected | Clean Carfax align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100% /></div><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🔍</span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;> Vehicle Details:</span></strong></p><ul style=margin-top: 0cm; type=disc><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Year:</strong> 2012</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Make / Model:</strong> Mazda 6</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Trim:</strong> <strong>TDI Comfortline</strong></li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>VIN:</strong> 1YVHZ8BH7C5M04683</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Odometer:</strong> 160,490 km</li><li class=MsoNormal> </li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Transmission:</strong>  Automatic</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Fuel Type:</strong> Gasoline</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Drivetrain:</strong> Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Exterior Colour:</strong> Gray</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Interior Colour:</strong> Black</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Seating Capacity:</strong> 5 Passengers</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Doors:</strong> 4</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Certification:</strong> <span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Yes, Safety Certified</li><li class=MsoNormal><strong>Accident History:</strong> <span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Clean Title | Clean Carfax</li></ul><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100% /></div><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>🌟</span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;> Loaded Comfortline Features:</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Comfort & Convenience:</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Heated Front Seats<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Power Adjustable Driver’s Seat<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Remote Keyless Entry<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Cruise Control<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> A/C with Rear Vents<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Entertainment & Connectivity:</span></strong><br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Bluetooth Hands-Free & Audio Streaming<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> AUX & USB Inputs<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> 6-Speaker Sound System</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Interior & Utility:</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats with Pass-Through<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Rear Seat Center Armrest with Cupholders<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Spacious Trunk for Cargo<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Overhead & Console Storage<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Premium Cloth Seats</p><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 115%;>Safety & Peace of Mind:</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Dual Front, Side & Curtain Airbags<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Electronic Stability Control (ESC)<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Traction Control<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Daytime Running Lights<br /><span style=font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>✅</span> Safety Certified + Clean Carfax Report</p><div class=MsoNormal style=text-align: center; align=center><hr align=center size=2 width=100% /></div><p class=MsoNormal><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💳</span></strong><strong><span style=font-size: 16.0pt; line-height: 115%;> Need Financing? 💳 Need Financing? We've Got You Covered!

At Precision Motors, we offer flexible In-House Financing:

✅ All Credit Types Approved – Good, Bad, or No Credit
✅ Affordable Down Payments
✅ Rebuild Your Credit with On-Time Payments
✅ Extended Warranties Available (1–3 Years)
✅ Instant On-the-Spot Approvals

🏷️ Why Buy from Precision Motors?

✔ Over 20 Years of Experience
✔ Full Safety Certification Included
✔ Free Carfax History Report
✔ Trade-Ins Accepted
✔ Family-Owned & Trusted Dealership
✔ All Vehicles Fully Detailed

📍 Visit Us Today!

Precision Motors
643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON
📱 Call or Text: 416-270-7657
🕒 Open 7 Days a Week – By Appointment

🔥 Diesel Efficiency + European Ride Quality = Value You Can Feel

The 2012 Mazda 6 is perfect for commuting, Uber, or long drives – loaded with comfort, style, and unbeatable fuel savings.

📲 Message now to book your test drive – it won't last long!

160,490 KM

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1YVHZ8BH7C5M04683

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,490 KM

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
