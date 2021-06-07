Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

179,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Hamilton

905-548-8558

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E-350 4MATIC

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E-350 4MATIC

Location

Rockcliff Auto Hamilton

56 Kenilworth Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R3

905-548-8558

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

179,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7266869
  Stock #: M645352
  VIN: WDDHF8JB4CA645352

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # M645352
  Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Prestige at a great price! Navigation, Moonroof, Bluetooth, rear-view camera, and way more.Need financing? We can help!CARFAX CANADA VERIFIED.(*No hidden fees! Just add HST and licensing.) CREDIT SPECIALIST ON-PREMISES. All our vehicles come certified at NO extra cost. 1000+ of superior quality vehicles sold to satisfied customers. You will also get a free detailed CARFAX Canada vehicle history report when you are buying our vehicle.Google Rockcliff Auto Hamilton to see our reviews!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Rockcliff Auto Hamilton

Rockcliff Auto Hamilton

56 Kenilworth Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R3

905-548-8558

