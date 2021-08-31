2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,990 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7901235

7901235 VIN: WDDPK5HA0CF042159

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Brown and black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Convertible Hardtop Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

