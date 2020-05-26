2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

+ taxes & licensing
905-388-6396
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9
905-388-6396
+ taxes & licensing
2.0L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC FWD CVT
Certification Program Details:
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*As-Traded Pre-Owned Vehicle *
* Recently Traded In To Us! You Certify...You Save!!!*
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-This vehicle is being sold as one of our AS-TRADED/AS-IS vehicles.
-We have not inspected it mechanically in any way and thus do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it road-worthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!
-REQUIRED DISCLOSURE: This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
-The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Reviews:
* Lancer drivers often report pleasing handling reflexes, strong safety ratings, solid performance, and overall value as key factors in their satisfaction. Mileage, on-board space, and a laid-back highway ride are also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9