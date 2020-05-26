Menu
$4,986

+ taxes & licensing

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

905-388-6396

2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE **AS-IS** - 2.0L | FWD | AUTOMATIC | POWER GROUP

2012 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE **AS-IS** - 2.0L | FWD | AUTOMATIC | POWER GROUP

Location

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

905-388-6396

$4,986

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,781KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5028927
  • Stock #: B0H977XZ
  • VIN: JA32U2FU5CU610023
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

2.0L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC FWD CVT

Certification Program Details:

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
*As-Traded Pre-Owned Vehicle *
* Recently Traded In To Us! You Certify...You Save!!!*
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


-This vehicle is being sold as one of our AS-TRADED/AS-IS vehicles.

-We have not inspected it mechanically in any way and thus do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it road-worthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!

-REQUIRED DISCLOSURE: This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.

-The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


Reviews:
* Lancer drivers often report pleasing handling reflexes, strong safety ratings, solid performance, and overall value as key factors in their satisfaction. Mileage, on-board space, and a laid-back highway ride are also noted. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

Airport Ford Lincoln Sales Limited

49 Rymal Rd East, Hamilton, ON L9B 1B9

