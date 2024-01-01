$8,200+ tax & licensing
2012 Mitsubishi Outlander
LS
2012 Mitsubishi Outlander
LS
Location
Star Vendor Auto
40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8
289-925-6557
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,200
+ taxes & licensing
Used
193,652KM
VIN JA4JT3AX3CU609308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 193,652 KM
Vehicle Description
It's include safety and one year warranty
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Equalizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Star Vendor Auto
40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
289-925-XXXX(click to show)
