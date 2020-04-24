2012 Mitsubishi RVR

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Metal-look center console trim

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 4 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Profile: 70

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Fog Lamps

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery

Black grille

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Front Reading Lights

Automatic locking hubs

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Door pockets: Driver and passenger

Seatback storage: 1

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Diameter: 16

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Wheel Width: 6.5

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

Surround Audio

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Rear area cargo cover: Rigid

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Driver knee airbags

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Tires: Width: 215 mm

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

Front Head Room: 1,000 mm

Fuel Capacity: 60 L

Rear Head Room: 963 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km

Fuel Consumption: City: 8.6 L/100 km

Overall Length: 4,295 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,310 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 1,970 kg

Rear Leg Room: 921 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm

Overall Width: 1,770 mm

Wheelbase: 2,670 mm

Overall height: 1,630 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,414 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,056 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,324 mm

Curb weight: 1,470 kg

Manual child safety locks

Max cargo capacity: 1,402 L

Halogen aero-composite headlights

