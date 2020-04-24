Menu
2012 Mitsubishi RVR

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Mountain Mitsubishi

1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5

905-526-4899

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,043KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4925067
  • Stock #: U0413
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU2CZ603353
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps!

For a versatile, compact crossover that doesn't blend into the crowd, check out this stylish Mitsubishi RVR. This 2012 Mitsubishi RVR is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.

The elegant, yet assertive exterior of this Mitsubishi RVR makes for an engaging and eye-catching design. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling. It beckons to be driven with a highly spirited power plant which balances power and fuel efficiency. Perfect to navigate the fast-paced and ever-changing avenues of urban living and solid enough to tame the wildest shopping excursion, this Mitsubishi RVR is ready to impress you. This low mileage SUV has just 69,043 kms. It's silver in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.mountainmitsubishi.ca/inventory/credit-application.aspx?lng=2



Mountain Mitsubishi is located in Hamilton and serves as your Ontario Mitsubishi dealer. Mountain Mitsubishi is focused on ensuring all customers receive a premium Mitsubishi experience. If you're in the market for a New Mitsubishi vehicle you'll find our Mitsubishi Sales staff courteous and professional. Mountain Mitsubishi Mitsubishi carries the full Mitsubishi line-up of new vehicles including the Mitsubishi Lancer, Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution (Mitsubishi EVO), Mitsubishi Outlander, Mitsubishi RVR and Mitsubishi Mirage.We welcome you to visit Mountain Mitsubishi today to test drive a new or used Mitsubishi and see what makes Mitsubishi vehicles the best back cars in the world.*total cost of borrowing reflected in all payments
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Hamilton. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 4
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Profile: 70
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Black grille
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather shift knob trim
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Diameter: 16
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • Surround Audio
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Tires: Width: 215 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 16.0"
  • Front Head Room: 1,000 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 60 L
  • Rear Head Room: 963 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 8.6 L/100 km
  • Overall Length: 4,295 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,310 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 1,970 kg
  • Rear Leg Room: 921 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,770 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
  • Overall height: 1,630 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,414 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,056 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,324 mm
  • Curb weight: 1,470 kg
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,402 L
  • Halogen aero-composite headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mountain Mitsubishi

Mountain Mitsubishi

1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5

