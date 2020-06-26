+ taxes & licensing
905-526-4899
1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5
905-526-4899
+ taxes & licensing
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning!
For a versatile, compact crossover that doesn't blend into the crowd, check out this stylish Mitsubishi RVR. This 2012 Mitsubishi RVR is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.
The elegant, yet assertive exterior of this Mitsubishi RVR makes for an engaging and eye-catching design. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling. It beckons to be driven with a highly spirited power plant which balances power and fuel efficiency. Perfect to navigate the fast-paced and ever-changing avenues of urban living and solid enough to tame the wildest shopping excursion, this Mitsubishi RVR is ready to impress you. This SUV has 100,395 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
