Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mountain Mitsubishi

905-526-4899

Contact Seller
2012 Mitsubishi RVR

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

GT - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mitsubishi RVR

GT - Sunroof - Bluetooth

Location

Mountain Mitsubishi

1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5

905-526-4899

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 100,395KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5259134
  • Stock #: U0438
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AU8CZ602343
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning!

For a versatile, compact crossover that doesn't blend into the crowd, check out this stylish Mitsubishi RVR. This 2012 Mitsubishi RVR is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.

The elegant, yet assertive exterior of this Mitsubishi RVR makes for an engaging and eye-catching design. Far from being just another crossover, this RVR makes a stylish statement while delivering versatility and sound handling. It beckons to be driven with a highly spirited power plant which balances power and fuel efficiency. Perfect to navigate the fast-paced and ever-changing avenues of urban living and solid enough to tame the wildest shopping excursion, this Mitsubishi RVR is ready to impress you. This SUV has 100,395 kms. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.mountainmitsubishi.ca/inventory/credit-application.aspx?lng=2



Mountain Mitsubishi is located in Hamilton and serves as your Ontario Mitsubishi dealer. Mountain Mitsubishi is focused on ensuring all customers receive a premium Mitsubishi experience. If you're in the market for a New Mitsubishi vehicle you'll find our Mitsubishi Sales staff courteous and professional. Mountain Mitsubishi Mitsubishi carries the full Mitsubishi line-up of new vehicles including the Mitsubishi Lancer, Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution (Mitsubishi EVO), Mitsubishi Outlander, Mitsubishi RVR and Mitsubishi Mirage.We welcome you to visit Mountain Mitsubishi today to test drive a new or used Mitsubishi and see what makes Mitsubishi vehicles the best back cars in the world.*total cost of borrowing reflected in all payments
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Hamilton. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Metal-look center console trim
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Overhead console: Mini
  • Rain sensing front wipers
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 9
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
  • Tires: Profile: 55
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
  • Leather shift knob trim
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Glass Sunroof
  • Automatic locking hubs
  • Radio data system
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Two 12V DC power outlets
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Door pockets: Driver and passenger
  • Seatback storage: 1
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Braking Assist
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • In-Dash 6-disc CD player
  • Surround Audio
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
  • Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Wheel Diameter: 18
  • Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
  • Driver knee airbags
  • Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • All-Wheel Drive
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • SIRIUS Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Diameter of tires: 18.0"
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Fuel Capacity: 60 L
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 8.6 L/100 km
  • Front Head Room: 988 mm
  • Overall Length: 4,295 mm
  • SIRIUS AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,310 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 1,970 kg
  • Rear Leg Room: 921 mm
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,427 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,770 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,670 mm
  • Overall height: 1,630 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,414 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 934 mm
  • Front Leg Room: 1,056 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,324 mm
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Curb weight: 1,480 kg
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,382 L
  • Audio System Premium Brand: Rockford Fosgate
  • Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
  • High intensity low beam projector beam headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mountain Mitsubishi

2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 108,148 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 85,134 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 121,733 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Mountain Mitsubishi

Mountain Mitsubishi

1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5

Call Dealer

905-526-XXXX

(click to show)

905-526-4899

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory