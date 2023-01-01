Menu
2012 Nissan Sentra

72,411 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2012 Nissan Sentra

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

  11. 1687019104
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

72,411KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10080063
  • Stock #: 100998
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP8CL650427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,411 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Nissan Sentra 2L has low low km has done only 72000km comes with power windows and locks keyless entry alloys set of winter tires on wheels and much more looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

