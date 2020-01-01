2012 Nissan Sentra

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

ACCIDENT FREE !!! EXCELLENT CONDITION!!!!



OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!

Some Vehicles Displayed Could be available at

The new location Please call before coming

To see the vehicle!!!!



LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!

PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!

All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!



WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID



FINANCING IS AVAILABLE!!!!!

WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE

IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!



ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!

And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost

MTO Standards Certificate Included .



Carfax Reports Are Provided with every

Vehicle at No Charge !!!



3 MONTH LUBRICO LIMITED SUPERIOR

POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IS INCLUDED

AT NO EXTRA CHARGE !!!

FREE RUST PROOF UNDERCOATING

FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!!

SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES

FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!



Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority

We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure

Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of

Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!

More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!

Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC

Registered !!!!!



To view our inventory please visit our website

@ www.bestmotors.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.