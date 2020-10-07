Menu
2012 Nissan Sentra

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2012 Nissan Sentra

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6080424
  Stock #: 1301
  VIN: 3N1AB6AP4CL686311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Nissan Sentra, 2.0L 4 cylinder, Front wheel drive, auxiliary input, power windows, power locks, gas saver. Vehicle being sold certified, HST and licensing extra. Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday to Wednesday 10 to 6PM, Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM Appointments ONLY. We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Aux input
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Front Disc - Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Wheel Covers

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

