Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Sentra

94,083 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

905-544-5524

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Sentra

2012 Nissan Sentra

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Sentra

SL

Location

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-544-5524

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

94,083KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7337714
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP4CL649565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,083 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW INVENTORY ALERT

 

2012 NISSAN SENTRA SL 

 

LOW KMS!  ONLY 94,083 KMS!

 

COULD BE YOURS FOR ONLY.....

 

$4995.00!!

 

The pricing listed above does NOT include HST and Licenscing 

 

Once the vehicle is purchased with the additional fees listed above the new owner will receive a vehicle safety certification and valid E-TEST.

 

A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing, and/or accident reports and claims history. 

 

WE accept Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT! 

 

Our business will expedite all public and private financial lender options to accomodate your financial needs if required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!

 

Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle. 

 

We ensure complete customer satisfaction GUARANTEE! Our family owned and operated business has happily been servicing the NIAGARA, HAMILTON, HALTON, TORONTO and GTA region(s) for over 25 YEARS!

 

If you are interested in/or require further information call us at (905) 572-5559 and book an appointment to view and test drive this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY! 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 11,090 KM
$58,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Soul LUXURY
 173,156 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2008 GMC Sierra 1500...
 443,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5524

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory