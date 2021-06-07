2012 Nissan Sentra

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale $4,995 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 0 8 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7337714

7337714 VIN: 3N1AB6AP4CL649565

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 94,083 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Proximity Key Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.