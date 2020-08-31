Menu
2012 Nissan Titan

97,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Acen Motors Inc.

905-545-7200

awd- 4x4 excellent conditon

Location

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

97,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5722005
  • Stock #: 311626
  • VIN: 1N6AA0EJ7CN311626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Nissan Titan
4x4 - awd

Power windows,

Power locks,

Remote entry,

4 full doors,

clean family truck.

Sold certified

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

