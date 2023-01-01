Menu
2012 Nissan Versa

127,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2012 Nissan Versa

2012 Nissan Versa

SL

2012 Nissan Versa

SL

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10334973
  • VIN: 3N1BC1CP0CL378019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Nissan Versa SL, 5 speed manual Transmission ,super clean low kilometres. gas saver, clean carfax, 2 previous owners,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax:  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vww0K5HREw9JgIm1Ic8O8sId1l8i+L5A

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

