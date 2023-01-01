$8,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Versa
SL
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
- Listing ID: 10334973
- VIN: 3N1BC1CP0CL378019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Nissan Versa SL, 5 speed manual Transmission ,super clean low kilometres. gas saver, clean carfax, 2 previous owners,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=vww0K5HREw9JgIm1Ic8O8sId1l8i+L5A
Vehicle Features
