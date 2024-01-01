Menu
<p>2012 NISSAN VERSA</p>

2012 Nissan Versa

129,346 KM

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Versa

SV

2012 Nissan Versa

SV

Location

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,346KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CN7AP9CL829002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 927
  • Mileage 129,346 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 NISSAN VERSA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2012 Nissan Versa