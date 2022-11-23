$8,995+ tax & licensing
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Versa
2012 Nissan Versa
5dr HB Auto 1.8 S
Location
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
179,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9333094
- VIN: 3N1BC1CP6CL366652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Nissan Versa S, excellent conditions,good on gas, normal transmission the good one ,not cvt ,safety certification included call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lc4ZOX5f6+0AV7WbyYv4Vf3uu0oJZ0Nw
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
