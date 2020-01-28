Menu
2012 RAM 1500

SLT BIG HORN

2012 RAM 1500

SLT BIG HORN

Location

G&G Cars

78 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-975-9705

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 226,469KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4607616
  • Stock #: GG5462005
  • VIN: 1C6RD7LT0CS277161
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified* 2012 Dodge Ram Big Horn. Amazing Truck, Bold And Beautiful, Crew Cab, 4x4, 5.7L Hemi V-8 Power, Power Doors, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Heated Mirrors, Factory Hitch With Connection, Trailer Brake Assist, Led Head Lights, Fog Lights, Led Side Mirror Signal Lights, Lockable Tail Gate, Chrome Steps, Traction Control, Cruise Control, AM/FM/CD/AUX/SUB. 120 Volt Output/115 V Power Supply, 17” Chrome Rims With Off Road Tires Paired With Modified Hot Rod Exhaust And It Sounds Awesome!! No Accidents, One Owner Truck. Super Clean, New Brakes And Rotors All Around, Like New Tires, 90 Day Warranty Included, 2 Year Extended Warranty Available.

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All of our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

Book Your Appointment Today. Call or text us at (905) 975-9705 or (905) 531-9705, email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling to see us? Ask us about our customer travel program. Need a delivery to anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is willing to come to you!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Winter Tires
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Windows
  • Sliding Rear Window
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

