2012 RAM 1500

Certified* 2012 Dodge Ram Big Horn. Amazing Truck, Bold And Beautiful, Crew Cab, 4x4, 5.7L Hemi V-8 Power, Power Doors, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Heated Mirrors, Factory Hitch With Connection, Trailer Brake Assist, Led Head Lights, Fog Lights, Led Side Mirror Signal Lights, Lockable Tail Gate, Chrome Steps, Traction Control, Cruise Control, AM/FM/CD/AUX/SUB. 120 Volt Output/115 V Power Supply, 17” Chrome Rims With Off Road Tires Paired With Modified Hot Rod Exhaust And It Sounds Awesome!! No Accidents, One Owner Truck. Super Clean, New Brakes And Rotors All Around, Like New Tires, 90 Day Warranty Included, 2 Year Extended Warranty Available.

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All of our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

Book Your Appointment Today. Call or text us at (905) 975-9705 or (905) 531-9705, email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling to see us? Ask us about our customer travel program. Need a delivery to anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is willing to come to you!