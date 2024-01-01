Menu
<p>2012 Subaru Impreza AWD 4dr Sdn CVT 2.0i w/Touring Pkg,excellent conditions,one owner,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=DGURwheuwN4Khv8+60OXNAOO4AmZQcKI</p>

147,000 KM

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

VIN JF1GJAD61CH011360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Subaru Impreza AWD 4dr Sdn CVT 2.0i w/Touring Pkg,excellent conditions,one owner,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=DGURwheuwN4Khv8+60OXNAOO4AmZQcKI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
