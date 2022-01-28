Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Toyota Camry

150,217 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Best Motors

289-988-8088

Contact Seller
2012 Toyota Camry

2012 Toyota Camry

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Toyota Camry

SE

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

  1. 1643850871
  2. 1643850871
  3. 1643850871
  4. 1643850871
  5. 1643850871
  6. 1643850871
  7. 1643850871
  8. 1643850871
  9. 1643850871
  10. 1643850871
  11. 1643850871
  12. 1643850871
  13. 1643850871
  14. 1643850871
  15. 1643850871
  16. 1643850871
  17. 1643850871
  18. 1643850871
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

150,217KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8174167
  • Stock #: C0879
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK9CU150879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,217 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENT !!! ONE OWNER!!! EXCELLENT CONDITION
SAFETY & WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!!!
Leather heated seats, Navigation System and much more

OUR NEW LOCATION IS NOW OPEN !!!!!!
Some Vehicles Displayed Could be available at
The new location Please call before coming
To see the vehicle!!!!

LOWEST PRICE POLICY IN EFFECT !!!!!
PRICE+ HST & Licensing ( No Extra Fees ) !!!!
All Pricing Is Pre-negotiated to save you Time & Money !!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE-IN , TOP VALUE PAID

FINANCING IS AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES
OF 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS !!!!
WE APPROVE ALL CREDITS , EVERYONE
IS APPROVED, ALL CREDITS ARE WELCOME!

ALL OUR VEHICLES COME CERTIFIED !!!
And Professionally Detailed At No Extra Cost
MTO Standards Certificate Included .

Carfax Reports Are Provided with every
Vehicle at No Charge !!!

3 MONTH LUBRICO LIMITED SUPERIOR
POWERTRAIN WARRANTY IS INCLUDED
AT NO EXTRA CHARGE !!!
FREE OIL & FILTER CHANGE !!!
SPECIAL & GREAT DEALS ON WINTER TIRES
FOR VEHICLES PURCHASED FROM US !!!

Customer Satisfaction Is Our First Priority
We offer Friendly Staff , No Pressure
Relaxed Enviromnet , Superior Level Of
Guest Experience and Satisfaction!!
More than 100 Vehicles in Stock !!!!
Buy with Confidence, UCDA & OMVIC
Registered !!!!!

To view our inventory please visit our website
@ www.bestmotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Best Motors

2009 Chevrolet Aveo LT
 81,068 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Accent GL
 129,129 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Matrix AWD
 167,381 KM
$10,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Best Motors

Best Motors

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

Call Dealer

289-988-XXXX

(click to show)

289-988-8088

Alternate Numbers
905-536-3232
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory