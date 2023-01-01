$8,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-700-2277
2012 Toyota Corolla
4DR SDN MAN CE
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9506275
- VIN: 2T1BU4EE1CC907830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 218,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn Man CE, excellent conditions, gas saver, 5 speed manual transmission,clean carfax,2 previous ownwers,safety certification included in the asking price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xgkUZgY1cB6a12wAvpyn7gby%2fXXkap2v
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GC Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.