2012 Toyota Corolla

218,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2012 Toyota Corolla

2012 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN MAN CE

2012 Toyota Corolla

4DR SDN MAN CE

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

218,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9506275
  VIN: 2T1BU4EE1CC907830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 218,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn Man CE, excellent conditions, gas saver, 5 speed manual transmission,clean carfax,2 previous ownwers,safety certification included in the asking price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=xgkUZgY1cB6a12wAvpyn7gby%2fXXkap2v

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
CD Player

Email GC Motors

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

